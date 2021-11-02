Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. Surgery Partners updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

SGRY stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.05. The stock had a trading volume of 243,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 3.15. Surgery Partners has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $69.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Several equities analysts have commented on SGRY shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen started coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

In other news, Director Teresa Deluca bought 2,000 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.70 per share, with a total value of $93,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Surgery Partners stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 477,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,352 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.58% of Surgery Partners worth $31,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

