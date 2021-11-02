Susquehanna International Group LLP Decreases Position in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its holdings in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,040 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $491,000.

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $32.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.07. First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $33.78.

