Susquehanna International Group LLP Decreases Position in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE)

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2021

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its holdings in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,040 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $491,000.

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $32.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.07. First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $33.78.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.