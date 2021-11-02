Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $407,000 Position in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) by 89.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,825 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,086 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.06% of Hovnanian Enterprises worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 2,567.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HOV opened at $87.32 on Tuesday. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.17 and a 52 week high of $146.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.21. The firm has a market cap of $546.19 million, a P/E ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.63.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construct, market, and sell single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding Operation, Financial Services, and Corporate.

