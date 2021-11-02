Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $421,000 Stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) by 57.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,561 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.08% of Equity Distribution Acquisition worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 43,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,671,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 60.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Distribution Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE EQD opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80. Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $11.06.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Distribution Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Distribution Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.