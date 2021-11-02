Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases 3,593 Shares of AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 14.44% of AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $790,000.

QPT opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.39 and its 200-day moving average is $25.77.

