Susquehanna International Group LLP Trims Holdings in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) by 39.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,242 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 19,301 shares during the period.

PUI stock opened at $34.05 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.216 per share. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%.

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

