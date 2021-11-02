SVB Leerink Weighs in on Sanofi’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) – SVB Leerink dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Sanofi in a report released on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.20. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. HSBC raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $51.30 on Monday. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $45.17 and a 1 year high of $54.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $129.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNY. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

