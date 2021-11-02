Swap Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,369.00 (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 2nd. Swap has a total market cap of $441,414.96 and approximately $1,369.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0310 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Swap has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00083022 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00074536 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.02 or 0.00102870 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,984.30 or 0.99646119 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,415.04 or 0.06984934 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002785 BTC.

About Swap

Swap’s total supply is 14,259,400 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

