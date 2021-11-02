T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.08 (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 1.08 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

T. Rowe Price Group has increased its dividend by 57.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 35 consecutive years. T. Rowe Price Group has a dividend payout ratio of 33.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group to earn $13.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.83. The company had a trading volume of 945,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,507. The stock has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $130.63 and a 1 year high of $224.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.47 and a 200 day moving average of $200.88.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TROW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.27.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,785,173.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $1,689,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

