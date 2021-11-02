Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Short Interest Up 21.4% in October

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the September 30th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,442,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,407,000 after purchasing an additional 97,747 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,072,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,797,000 after purchasing an additional 64,142 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,504,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,377,000 after purchasing an additional 115,639 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 971,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,948,000 after purchasing an additional 56,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 896,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,713,000 after purchasing an additional 597,872 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.00. The stock had a trading volume of 99,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,990. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.97 and its 200 day moving average is $169.44. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $144.58 and a 52 week high of $214.91. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.