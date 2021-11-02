TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring service in China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry and biology. The Company delivers its tutoring services through small classes, personalized premium services i.e. one-on-one tutoring and online course offerings. Its extensive network consists of learning centers and service centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Tianjin and Wuhan, as well as the Company’s online platform. TAL Education Group is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $7.60 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America downgraded TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. CLSA downgraded TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $6.90 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.26.

Shares of TAL stock opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.88. TAL Education Group has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $90.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.42 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in TAL Education Group by 716.3% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 54,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 47,769 shares during the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC increased its stake in TAL Education Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 120,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the first quarter valued at $510,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in TAL Education Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 331,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,847,000 after purchasing an additional 20,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the first quarter valued at $26,925,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

