TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the September 30th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ PETZ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.79. 81,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,364. TDH has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $14.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PETZ. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TDH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of TDH by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 22,907 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TDH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TDH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TDH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 0.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDH Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of pet food products. Its product categories include pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, and baked pet biscuits. The firm’s products comprises dried meat, fish pet food, cat food, vegetarian pet food, dog chews, wet canned, biscuits, dog leashes, pet toys, and dentifrice products.

