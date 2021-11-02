TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Bought by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $27,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 279.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan purchased 231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TEL traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $152.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,288. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $153.54. The company has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

TEL has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.