Teck Resources Limited Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.26 Per Share (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Teck Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.44. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.40. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TECK. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.28.

NYSE:TECK opened at $28.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.78. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $29.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.84 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0397 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 6.9% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 0.9% during the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 10.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 17.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the second quarter worth about $70,000. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

