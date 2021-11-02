TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Stock Position Boosted by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,467 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.95% of TELA Bio worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in TELA Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in TELA Bio by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,392,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,432,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in TELA Bio by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 401,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 159,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TELA opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.08, a current ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. TELA Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $193.06 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.11.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.05). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 130.59% and a negative return on equity of 70.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 13,087 shares of TELA Bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $163,064.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 22,350 shares of company stock valued at $278,465 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

TELA Bio Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

