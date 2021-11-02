Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEF. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Telefónica by 413.4% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Telefónica by 63.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Telefónica during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Telefónica by 1,681.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Telefónica during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEF opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21. Telefónica, S.A. has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.40.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

