Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.17%. On average, analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TDS traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,904. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Telephone and Data Systems has a twelve month low of $16.73 and a twelve month high of $26.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.27%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TDS. TheStreet lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.79.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,450,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,160 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.26% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $32,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

