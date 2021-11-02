TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Receives C$30.70 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$30.70.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$30.00 target price (up previously from C$29.00) on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of TSE T traded down C$0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$28.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,095,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,998. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.57. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of C$22.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.88.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.10 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1.2400001 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

