Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tennant had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Tennant updated its FY21 guidance to $4.20-4.40 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $4.200-$4.400 EPS.

Shares of Tennant stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $82.15. The company had a trading volume of 49,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,700. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.04. Tennant has a 1 year low of $59.01 and a 1 year high of $87.40.

Get Tennant alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

In other news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $264,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,081.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total value of $116,704.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,418 shares in the company, valued at $978,708.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Tennant by 2,340.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Tennant by 8.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tennant by 52.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after buying an additional 24,556 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.