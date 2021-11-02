Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Insider Ken Murphy Buys 52 Shares of Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) insider Ken Murphy purchased 52 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 270 ($3.53) per share, with a total value of £140.40 ($183.43).

Ken Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Ken Murphy purchased 53 shares of Tesco stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 257 ($3.36) per share, with a total value of £136.21 ($177.96).

LON:TSCO opened at GBX 271.95 ($3.55) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21. Tesco PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 203.33 ($2.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 317.55 ($4.15). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 260.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 240.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Tesco’s payout ratio is 10.64%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSCO. Barclays increased their price target on Tesco from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Tesco from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 308 ($4.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

