TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 18.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

TTI opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. TETRA Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $431.72 million, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 3.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TETRA Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,573 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of TETRA Technologies worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 59.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

