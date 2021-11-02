Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TUFBY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TUFBY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the September 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Shares of TUFBY opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. Thai Union Group Public has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.7921 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th.

Thai Union Group Public Co Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of frozen, chilled and canned seafood. It operates through the following segments: Ambient Seafood, Frozen and Chilled Seafood and Related Business and Pet Food, Value-Added and Other. The Ambient Seafood segment includes tuna, sardine, salmon, specialty seafood and pelagic fishes.

