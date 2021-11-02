The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) – Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 31st. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.78. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK opened at $31.04 on Tuesday. The Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $32.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 32.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 58.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 14,581 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Bancorp by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 941,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after acquiring an additional 85,562 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in The Bancorp by 646.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in The Bancorp by 235.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 29,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in The Bancorp by 333.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 73,259 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 168,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $3,906,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,037,773.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,663.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 245,603 shares of company stock worth $5,784,182. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

