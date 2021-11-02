The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Brinks Company is the global leader in total cash management, secure route-based logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Their customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Their global network of operations in 41 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. “

Get The Brink's alerts:

The Brink’s stock opened at $68.22 on Friday. The Brink’s has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $84.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The Brink’s had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 98.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The Brink’s’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Brink’s will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

In other news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 12,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $998,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 11,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $895,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,194,240. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCO. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Brink’s in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Brink’s in the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in The Brink’s by 5.6% in the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Brink’s in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in The Brink’s in the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Brink’s (BCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.