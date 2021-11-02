The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is a distributor of specialty food products in the United States. The Company is focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools and specialty food stores. Its product portfolio includes artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, hormone-free protein, truffles, caviar, and chocolate. It also offers cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour. Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut. “

Get The Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on CHEF. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.20.

CHEF opened at $36.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.88. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.98 and a beta of 2.32. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $484.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.08 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 18,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after acquiring an additional 51,537 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.