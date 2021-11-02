The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ DXYN opened at $4.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average of $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The Dixie Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $104.83 million during the quarter. The Dixie Group had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Dixie Group by 76.8% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,235,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,863,000 after purchasing an additional 971,051 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in The Dixie Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,392,547 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Dixie Group by 14.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 58,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Dixie Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Dixie Group by 23.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 15,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

About The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.

