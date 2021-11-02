The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NASDAQ DXYN opened at $4.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average of $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The Dixie Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $104.83 million during the quarter. The Dixie Group had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.51%.
About The Dixie Group
The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.
See Also: What are economic reports?
Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.