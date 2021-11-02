The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,800 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the September 30th total of 155,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

The First of Long Island stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.82. 82,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,728. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $493.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.57. The First of Long Island has a 12-month low of $14.83 and a 12-month high of $23.98.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 33.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The First of Long Island will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from The First of Long Island’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The First of Long Island’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLIC. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 71,828.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in The First of Long Island during the first quarter worth about $114,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in The First of Long Island during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in The First of Long Island during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

