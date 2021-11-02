The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the September 30th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

GGZ stock opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.03. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $17.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 190,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 11.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust during the third quarter worth $142,000.

About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end management investment trust. Its investment objective is long term capital growth. The company was founded on August 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

