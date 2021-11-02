The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the September 30th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
GGZ stock opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.03. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $17.29.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th.
About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust
The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end management investment trust. Its investment objective is long term capital growth. The company was founded on August 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.
