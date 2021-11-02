The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,356,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,993,223 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 3.37% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $4,310,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 885,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $335,885,000 after acquiring an additional 65,175 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,940,000. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,254,882,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GS traded up $8.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $425.10. 96,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,792,426. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $400.86 and its 200-day moving average is $381.73. The stock has a market cap of $143.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.23 and a 1-year high of $420.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 34.46%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Citigroup increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.29.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

