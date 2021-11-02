The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Target Price to $4,100.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4,115.17.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,318.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,378.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,385.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 52.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $605,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,655,000. Finally, Resource Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.