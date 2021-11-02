The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Chairman Michael Isor Roth Sells 150,000 Shares

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $5,431,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:IPG opened at $36.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. Bank of America upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 28,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

