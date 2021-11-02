The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.33.

Several analysts have commented on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of SJM traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $123.10. 1,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,101. The J. M. Smucker has a 12-month low of $110.53 and a 12-month high of $140.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The J. M. Smucker declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 43.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

