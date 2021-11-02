The Kraft Heinz Company Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.80 Per Share (NASDAQ:KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $36.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.32. The Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $29.53 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bbva USA bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

