The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect The Liberty SiriusXM Group to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect The Liberty SiriusXM Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LSXMK opened at $50.46 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.77 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.57 and a 200-day moving average of $46.39.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

