The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Lifted to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

LSXMK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $50.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.39. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $34.50 and a 1-year high of $50.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.77 and a beta of 1.24.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter worth $579,000. Banyan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. now owns 214,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

