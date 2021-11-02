The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Lifted to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
LSXMK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $50.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.39. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $34.50 and a 1-year high of $50.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.77 and a beta of 1.24.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter worth $579,000. Banyan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. now owns 214,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.
