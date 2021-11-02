The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) will announce $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Mosaic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.88. The Mosaic reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 182.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Mosaic will report full year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $7.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Mosaic.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.20). The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The Mosaic’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.31.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in The Mosaic by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in The Mosaic by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in The Mosaic by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 39,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Mosaic by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in The Mosaic by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOS traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.55. 787,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,034,247. The Mosaic has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

