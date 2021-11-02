The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

MOS traded down $3.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.64. 676,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,034,247. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.27. The Mosaic has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MOS. Citigroup cut shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.31.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

