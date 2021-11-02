The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2021

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the September 30th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWGAY opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.95. The Swatch Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59.

SWGAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Monday, October 4th. AlphaValue raised shares of The Swatch Group to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About The Swatch Group

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

