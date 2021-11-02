The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Short Interest Update

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the September 30th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWGAY opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.95. The Swatch Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59.

SWGAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Monday, October 4th. AlphaValue raised shares of The Swatch Group to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

