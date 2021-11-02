The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$91.02.

TD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$89.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perfom” rating on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Monday, August 30th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of TSE:TD opened at C$90.42 on Tuesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$58.56 and a twelve month high of C$90.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$84.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$85.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$164.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported C$1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.97 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.77 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300007 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

