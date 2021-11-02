Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.02 million. On average, analysts expect Theravance Biopharma to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TBPH stock opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.80. Theravance Biopharma has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $589.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,508 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $29.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

