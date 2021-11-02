Thore Cash (TCH) Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 2nd. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $34,756.97 and approximately $256,760.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thore Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded down 35.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $202.91 or 0.00319119 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005260 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000524 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

