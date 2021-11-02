Throne Price Hits $3.70 (THN)

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. One Throne coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.70 or 0.00005848 BTC on exchanges. Throne has a market cap of $1.01 million and $708,644.00 worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Throne has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00080114 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00075410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.77 or 0.00102436 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,110.92 or 0.99810634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,558.00 or 0.07208537 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Throne Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 272,630 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Buying and Selling Throne

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using U.S. dollars.

