thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TKAMY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded thyssenkrupp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

thyssenkrupp stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 13,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,884. thyssenkrupp has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.17.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 39.49% and a net margin of 34.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that thyssenkrupp will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About thyssenkrupp

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.