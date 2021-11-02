thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TKAMY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded thyssenkrupp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.
thyssenkrupp stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 13,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,884. thyssenkrupp has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.17.
About thyssenkrupp
ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.
