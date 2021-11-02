Tidex Token (TDX) Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded down 14.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. During the last week, Tidex Token has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. One Tidex Token coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges. Tidex Token has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $16.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00080335 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00074488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.59 or 0.00103947 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,897.07 or 0.99683637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,561.94 or 0.07230086 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00027053 BTC.

Tidex Token Coin Profile

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 coins and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 coins. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Tidex Token Coin Trading

