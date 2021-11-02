Titan International (TWI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Titan International stock opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. Titan International has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $11.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.59. The company has a market cap of $470.72 million, a PE ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 71.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 226,651 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 31.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 10,448.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

