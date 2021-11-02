TitanSwap Trading 1.1% Lower This Week (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One TitanSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.77 or 0.00007589 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. TitanSwap has a market capitalization of $254.65 million and approximately $5.98 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00050827 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.61 or 0.00223799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00012138 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.79 or 0.00096744 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About TitanSwap

TITAN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

