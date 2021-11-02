TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $887.73 Million

Wall Street analysts expect TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) to report $887.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $874.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $895.70 million. TopBuild posted sales of $697.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full year sales of $3.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $834.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.84 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BLD shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $271.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

NYSE:BLD opened at $263.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.59. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $146.50 and a 1-year high of $264.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 1.53.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLD. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 436.4% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,564,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,928 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 934.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,688,000 after acquiring an additional 318,278 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 480,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,934,000 after acquiring an additional 258,230 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,455,000 after acquiring an additional 244,069 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,637,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,901,000 after acquiring an additional 176,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

