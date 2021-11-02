Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Short Interest Update

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TOSYY stock opened at $21.92 on Tuesday. Toshiba has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.82.

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Toshiba had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toshiba will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toshiba from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Toshiba Company Profile

TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.

