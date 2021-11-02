Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Short Interest Update

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
TOSYY stock opened at $21.92 on Tuesday. Toshiba has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.82.
Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Toshiba had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toshiba will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Toshiba Company Profile
TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.
