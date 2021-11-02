TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) Short Interest Update

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the September 30th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 308,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 26.1% during the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,547,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,918,000 after acquiring an additional 320,440 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP grew its stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 586,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,480,000 after buying an additional 331,329 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,435,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 239.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 137,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 97,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 129,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 76,658 shares in the last quarter. 43.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TPG Pace Beneficial Finance alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TPGY opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.65. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $34.28.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.