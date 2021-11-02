Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 9,221 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 6,173% compared to the typical volume of 147 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 44.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HSIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.25.

NASDAQ:HSIC traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.24. 1,621,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,522. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $59.44 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.95.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

